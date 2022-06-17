'Guys, I’m not leaving' - Sol Phenduka assures chillers he is not ditching them

Podcaster and newly appointed Kaya 959 radio host Sol Phenduka has assured viewers of the Podcast and Chill that he was not ditching the podcast for mainstream radio.

In their latest episode that aired on Thursday, Sol said he wanted people to see that there was another side to him.

Sol has not only been on the podcast but he was also a presenter on Big Brother spin-off Ses’fikile broadcast on Mzansi Wethu.

"I wanted to show people that there is another side of me, I can go on mainstream tv and conduct myself in a proper manner that’s more suitable for that platform. I’m a broadcaster more than anything,”

Nota Baloyi went on a Twitter rampage blasting Sol Phenduka since the news broke that he would be joining the radio station with Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka, part of his argument being that Sol betrayed Mac G.

