TshisaLIVE

'Guys, I’m not leaving' - Sol Phenduka assures chillers he is not ditching them

"I’m a broadcaster more than anything”

17 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Sol Phenduka said the new radio gig at Kaya 959 is an opportunity for him to show that there was another side to him
Image: Instagram/ Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA

Podcaster and newly appointed Kaya 959 radio host Sol Phenduka has assured viewers of the Podcast and Chill that he was not ditching the podcast for mainstream radio.

In their latest episode that aired on Thursday, Sol said he wanted people to see that there was another side to him.

Sol has not only been on the podcast but he was also a presenter on Big Brother spin-off Ses’fikile broadcast on Mzansi Wethu.

"I wanted to show people that there is another side of me, I can go on mainstream tv and conduct myself in a proper manner that’s more suitable for that platform. I’m a broadcaster more than anything,”

Nota Baloyi went on a Twitter rampage blasting Sol Phenduka since the news broke that he would be joining the radio station with Metro FM presenter Dineo Ranaka, part of his argument being that Sol betrayed Mac G.

Watch video below: 

However Mac G revealed to the chillers that he had no plans to stand in Sol's way.

“Jokes aside, when you told me about it I was like dude, there’s no way you can say no to this. This is an opportunity you grab with both hands. That is me speaking as a friend of yours. Someone who’s been in the trenches with you,” he said.“ I know how much this means to you. I know how much this means to the industry as a whole. I will never stand in front of your success. As people we need to grow.

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE on Wednesday, details around which slot the pair will take over were not revealed. More announcements will be made on July 1.

“Kaya959 is proud to welcome Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka to the  station’s growing family. The move is in line with the continuous repositioning the station has embarked on since 2021.

“Her radio savvy, dynamic personality and life experience coupled with Sol’s sharp wit and broad knowledge are the combination Kaya959 needs to make a mark with the Code-Switcher who is on a journey to advance themselves” said Kaya959 MD Sibongile Mtyali. 

