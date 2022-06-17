'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter Doja Cat

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a 2017 interview, Dumisani revealed after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in America and had two children with a Jewish-American woman, one of them being Doja Cat.

After 15 years Dumisani returned to SA and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful though he maintained contact with his children.

“I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me.”

Though Dumisani got a lot of backlash on social media for supposed lack of presence in Doja Cat's life, he hinted they are back on good terms when clapping back at a troll bashing him for posting a video of his daughter.

“You ran away to the edge of the world and married three women, had 30 children. Deborah was struggling to pay her rent with your own children. You aren’t fooling anyone,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Take your medication and relax. I am in New York with my baby, OK,” Dumisani responded.