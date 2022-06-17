×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter Doja Cat

17 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Actor Dumisani Dlamini shares a video of daughter Doja Cat.
Actor Dumisani Dlamini shares a video of daughter Doja Cat.
Image: Instagram/ Dumisani Dlamini

Actor Dumisani Dlamini wants tweeps to mind their own business as he continues to gush over his daughter, US rapper Doja Cat, real name Zandile Dlamini.

The actor took to Instagram, sharing shared a snippet of an interview Doja Cat did in 2019 after a concert in Las Vegas reacting to an old cassette of her father.

Watch the video below:

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in a 2017 interview, Dumisani revealed after the Sarafina! tour wrapped up he decided to stay in America and had two children with a Jewish-American woman, one of them being Doja Cat.

After 15 years Dumisani returned to SA and said his plans to bring his family with him were unsuccessful though he maintained contact with his children. 

“I am close to my children, all of them. I love them and they love me.”

Though Dumisani got a lot of backlash on social media for supposed lack of presence in Doja Cat's life, he hinted they are back on good terms when clapping back at a troll bashing him for posting a video of his daughter.

“You ran away to the edge of the world and married three women, had 30 children. Deborah was struggling to pay her rent with your own children. You aren’t fooling anyone,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Take your medication and relax. I am in New York with my baby, OK,” Dumisani responded.

Dumisani Dlamini's Instagram comment.
Dumisani Dlamini's Instagram comment.
Image: Instagram/ Dumisani Dlamini

MORE:

Tweeps celebrate 'another SA' Grammy winner in Doja Cat

"South Africans like reaching, how did we contribute to Zandile Dlamini's success for us to claim her achievement as if it represents South Africa?" ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘God bless you all’ — Dumisani Dlamini thanks fans for supporting estranged daughter Doja Cat

Dumisani boasted about his daughter's achievement in a now-deleted Instagram post, thanking Doja Cat's fans for their support.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Dumisani Dlamini responds to claims he's never met his famous daughter, Doja Cat

"I didn’t get to meet him but you did,” Doja told Whoopi Goldberg.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

Doja Cat said she's used the word "faggots" over 15,000 times in her life.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Mapula Mafole talks about life after 'Rhythm City', battling depression and her ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Dineo Ranaka leaves Metro FM as she and Sol Phenduka join Kaya959 TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Why Khanyi Mbau doesn't want Pearl Thusi and Somizi at her Comedy ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Here’s why Refilwe Modiselle declines interviews on Albinism Awareness Day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...