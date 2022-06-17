'I am indebted to the fans around the world' — Master KG toasts to good news

"I feel very blessed and honoured that a song I wrote and sang would touch so many lives, that it would be the song that would give hope to the world during a pandemic and still continues to do so till this day. I feel very happy to be part of this achievement and I thank God for giving me this blessing."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE ahead of her fragrance launch Duchess in December last year , she said Jerusalema was prayer, now is that prayer now answered two years later, Nomcebo believes it is.

"Yes I do. When I wrote the song, I asked God to take me to a better place, I asked Him to please give me the opportunity to express myself through music and fulfil the burning desire I had to sing for our nation but He took it to the next level and exposed me to the world.

I also feel like my prayer’s are being answered through all the opportunities I’ve been presented with and my new-found ability to assist others through my foundation (Nomcebo Zikode Foundation). As we speak, I’m responding to your questions from the back of performances in the Island of Mayotte, as part of my second World Tour. I can never thank God enough for this."

