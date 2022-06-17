×

TshisaLIVE

'I needed to fix the narrative' — Twasa on furthering her studies

17 June 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Twasa is proud of her academic achievement.
Image: Facebook/Twasa

Lesedi FM presenter Seipati “Twasa” Seoke is excited about the future after obtaining her post graduate diploma in business management from the Gordon Institute of Business School while working towards her master's degree.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Twasa said she's always looking to fill the gap between the ideas and the things she does through school.

She said people tend to forget the importance of education.

“I needed to fix the narrative. I think the concept that you can make it without education is true except the numbers don't add up. The numbers of people that make it without education as opposed to numbers that make it with an education. The disparity is too glaring.

“The fact that we had the fortune and the grace to make it having dropped out of school doesn't make it OK. And the reality is access to opportunities require a qualification or that you prove that you can deliver at whatever level.”  

Speaking of the impact of education, Twasa said because she wants to flesh out the ideas she has, furthering her studies meant she could expand her horizon.

“What it has done for me is that it opens up your network ... but it also opens up your perspective. The ideas that you have really evolve as you grow in education and I think they become clearer as well.”

