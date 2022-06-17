Israel Matseke Zulu opens up about his upbringing in Gomora
Seasoned actor Israel Matseke Zulu has taken to Instagram and opened up about his upbringing and his wish to inspire children in his hometown Alexandra, aka Gomora.
The star shared on his socials that he was part of the #Madestrong campaign for a coffee brand.
“I grew up with my sis holding hands when going to school, eating from the same plate till I got arrested, in and out of prison, even after all that she never gave up on me till today, that's what keeps me strong.”
The former Gomora actor mentioned the three women who were instrumental in his life and stood by him through think and thin.
“It is because of my sister, mother and grandmother that I am still alive and strong in my resolution to make sure I give back to this community that raised me and to be an example to young boys and girls. With this, l beg you to listen to your parents, to never lose faith and to work hard to achieve your dreams.”
Israel has been in the spotlight after his battle with gangrene.
In February the TV star confirmed to TshisaLIVE he had his leg amputated at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.
“When I arrived there I was admitted and the same night my leg was cut [off] and the next morning I was free from pain until today. I’m very happy the pain is gone ... I even forget that my leg is cut. Sometimes I fall, my mind always says to me you are healed, you are fresh, my mind never accepted what happened.”
The 46-year-old said losing his leg had not affected his confidence. “My status, my craft will never be matched by anyone. I'm irreplaceable and irresistible. I'm like one of the icons, Nelson Mandela, Lebo Mathosa, Brenda Fassie, Mandoza.”
