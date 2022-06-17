Israel Matseke Zulu opens up about his upbringing in Gomora

Seasoned actor Israel Matseke Zulu has taken to Instagram and opened up about his upbringing and his wish to inspire children in his hometown Alexandra, aka Gomora.

The star shared on his socials that he was part of the #Madestrong campaign for a coffee brand.

“I grew up with my sis holding hands when going to school, eating from the same plate till I got arrested, in and out of prison, even after all that she never gave up on me till today, that's what keeps me strong.”

The former Gomora actor mentioned the three women who were instrumental in his life and stood by him through think and thin.