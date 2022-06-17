King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up

The reigning king of the Zulu nation has given his stamp of approval to the Shaka Zulu-inspired series Shaka iLembe.

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini recently took to his Instagram timeline to share a picture of what seems to be a set for the show, which started filming in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month.

“Konke kuza kahle ngokuqoshwa kweLembe [Everything is coming along well with the recording of iLembe],” he wrote.

In early May, President Cyril Ramaphosa, recognised Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who comes from the lineage of Shaka Zulu, as official king of the AmaZulu, citing Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act in a statement.

This after his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, died on March 12 2021 from complications related to Covid-19.