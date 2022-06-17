×

TshisaLIVE

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up

17 June 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
King MisuZulu kaZwelithini has given Nomzamo Mbatha's ‘Shaka iLembe’ the thumbs up.
Image: Twitter

The reigning king of the Zulu nation has given his stamp of approval to the Shaka Zulu-inspired series Shaka iLembe.

King MisuZulu kaZwelithini recently took to his Instagram timeline to share a picture of what seems to be a set for the show, which started filming in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month. 

Konke kuza kahle ngokuqoshwa kweLembe [Everything is coming along well with the recording of iLembe],” he wrote.

In early May, President Cyril Ramaphosa, recognised Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who comes from the lineage of Shaka Zulu, as official king of the AmaZulu, citing Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act in a statement.

This after his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, died on March 12 2021 from complications related to Covid-19.

Shaka iLembe, set in the late 1700s and 1800s, tells the story of the making of the iconic African king, played by Lemongang Tsipa (adult king) and newcomer Ntando Zondi (boy king).

Nomzamo Mbatha plays Queen Nandi, the revered mother of Shaka, with Thembinkosi Mthembu starring as King Dingiswayo and Wiseman Mncube in the role of King Zwide. 

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, Nomzamo spoke of how honoured she was to be producing the show.

“I am honoured to bring the giant that is Queen Nandi to life. History will remember those who informed its people of where we come from, to better understand who we are. I am fortunate to be part of a project that is much bigger than ourselves and to tell this story in our own language. Impi iyeza,” she said.

