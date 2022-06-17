Police still investigating the case of Siya Sesimani, as Zola Hashatsi calls them out

Policed have appealed to anyone with information to come forward and assist with the case of the late actor Siya Sesimani whose death has been under investigation for nearly four months.

Siyanda died aged 31 on March 11 after spending weeks in hospital in a coma after he was beaten to a pulp during a burglary at his home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, on February 15.

Capt Mavela Masondo sent a statement to TshisaLIVE saying the case was still under investigation.

“A case of house robbery was opened at Mondeor police station. Investigation is under way, no arrests have been made yet. Police are still appealing to anyone who might have information that can help with the investigation to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The family of Siyanda Sesimani have been struggling to come to terms with the actor's death as his perpetrators continue to roam free.

Actor and friend of the deceased Zola Hashatsi took to his Instagram timeline on Monday questioning the delay behind the resolution of the case.

“Dear @SAPoliceService what is the holdup with my friend's @SiyaSesimani's case?” he wrote.