SNAPS | Inside Zakes Bantwini’s star-studded birthday celebration

It is milestone and celebratory news all around for musician Zakes Bantwini after he recently celebrated his 40-something birthday in style.

Taking to his Instagram, the music producer shared snaps of the party with wife and musician Nandi Madida by his side.

In attendance were people from all walks of life, including musicians Zwai Bala, DJ Sbu and Da L.E.S, media personality Sol Phenduka and legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa.

Zakes has been in the industry for 16 years and his 7-time seven SAMA nominations are a milestone for which he is grateful.

His album Ghetto King is up for the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards. His songs Imali, with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta, and Osama, with Kasango, are in the running for the Best Collaboration award.