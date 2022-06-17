SNAPS | Inside Zakes Bantwini’s star-studded birthday celebration
It is milestone and celebratory news all around for musician Zakes Bantwini after he recently celebrated his 40-something birthday in style.
Taking to his Instagram, the music producer shared snaps of the party with wife and musician Nandi Madida by his side.
In attendance were people from all walks of life, including musicians Zwai Bala, DJ Sbu and Da L.E.S, media personality Sol Phenduka and legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa.
Zakes has been in the industry for 16 years and his 7-time seven SAMA nominations are a milestone for which he is grateful.
His album Ghetto King is up for the Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Dance Album and Best Engineered Album awards. His songs Imali, with Karyendasoul featuring Nana Atta, and Osama, with Kasango, are in the running for the Best Collaboration award.
The Osama hit maker recently got to hang out with American star Pharrell Williams while in New York for the Global Citizen NOW leadership summit.
Zakes took to his Instagram timeline to share a snap with American rapper and record producer.
“With music we can create change. Big shout out to my brother in music, Pharrell, and Global Citizen,” he wrote.
Zakes celebrated his birthday on Thursday. His wife and mother of his two children expressed her gratitude that Zakes is in tune with who he is.
“Where do I even begin? Happy birthday to a man who has really taught me what it means to be absolutely spiritually aligned with the universe. I remember you were writing and producing Osama and were on a fast at the time,. You kept telling me that you felt so connected to the spiritual world and wanted that to reflect in your new music.”
