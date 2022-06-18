'Dropout to graduate' — Lesedi FM’s Twasa celebrates her qualification

Veteran TV and radio personality Seipati Seoke, better known as Twasa of Jam Alley fame, has shared her hope that her recent academic achievement inspires people to go back to school or at least rewrite their destiny.

The media personality recently graduated with her postgraduate diploma in business administration and took to her social media to share the official photographs from the graduation ceremony with a motivational message.

“There is something powerful about making a decision, being willing to sacrifice and walk by faith. New dimensions of life open up, the never-seen-before kind. I'm still not where I set out to go, but I'm no longer where I used to be. Dropout to graduate, I simply had to change the narrative.

“God makes the plans for us, and they are great plans. But we decide how much of those plans we manifest and experience. We decide how much and how far. Write your story, and make it a pleasant read for you and your Maker. Your narrative is in your hands. Decide, I did! I'm thankful,” she wrote.