'Dropout to graduate' — Lesedi FM’s Twasa celebrates her qualification
Veteran TV and radio personality Seipati Seoke, better known as Twasa of Jam Alley fame, has shared her hope that her recent academic achievement inspires people to go back to school or at least rewrite their destiny.
The media personality recently graduated with her postgraduate diploma in business administration and took to her social media to share the official photographs from the graduation ceremony with a motivational message.
“There is something powerful about making a decision, being willing to sacrifice and walk by faith. New dimensions of life open up, the never-seen-before kind. I'm still not where I set out to go, but I'm no longer where I used to be. Dropout to graduate, I simply had to change the narrative.
“God makes the plans for us, and they are great plans. But we decide how much of those plans we manifest and experience. We decide how much and how far. Write your story, and make it a pleasant read for you and your Maker. Your narrative is in your hands. Decide, I did! I'm thankful,” she wrote.
Several SA celebs have cleared their busy schedules to go back to school.
It took media personality Lerato Mvelase 10 years to finish her communications degree but the actress also went back to school this year to get another qualification.
The actress and TV host took to Instagram to share that she is studying towards a postgraduate diploma in business management at Regenesys Business School.
“Moral of the story, never compare your situation to others for your circumstances are very different.
“At that time I was raising my kids, breastfeeding the other and working. It wasn’t easy. I felt like dropping out a lot of times, but those little faces needed someone to look up to, needed an inspiration. I had to make sure that I’m that inspiration. I had to make sure I help them see the possibility of achieving in a world that says they can’t.”
Oscar “DJ Oskido” Mdlongwa also revealed on Instagram that he has gone back to school.
The Kalawa Jazmee record label owner shared a picture of himself in a lecture room, revealing he had started studying project management at the University of Pretoria.
“Today I embark on a new challenge by going back to school. I have enrolled at [the] University of Pretoria for a five-month project management programme. That's 8am to 5pm, one week per month. Believers, let’s keep growing and empowering ourselves,” he said.
