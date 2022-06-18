Shishiliza remembers Riky Rick with funny trip down memory lane

It is hard for those who were close to late rapper Riky Rick to forget him and Shishiliza, real name Bash Vision, is among those who have shared their memories.

Shishiliza, who is also knows in the streets as Boity Thulo's manager, took to his Twitter timeline on Monday to reveal the late rapper's work ethic and how he would be up in the mornings and low-key shade him for sleeping.

“Dawg Riky could call you at 3.40am and sound so disappointed that you’re sleeping. 'Aah boy, you’re sleeping? You not serious.' You’ll even start lying. 'Na man I’m watching Netflix',” he tweeted.

In a bittersweet moment their song Sondela was certified gold in March, just weeks after the rapper's untimely passing.