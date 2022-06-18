SNAPS | Inside Lamiez Holworthy’s movie star-themed birthday party

Lamiez Holworthy recently celebrated her birthday, and her party was as cool as she is.

The DJ tasked her close friends to dress up as their fave Hollywood blockbuster stars or characters. She honoured the theme of her 30th birthday, “Warrior Princess”, by dressing up as the fierce Disney princess Pocahontas.

In line with her theme, Lamiez penned a love letter to self, saying she believes she was born for a time such as this.

“Once upon a time (30 years ago, to be exact) a black princess warrior was born. Born into a world where 'warrior' and 'princess' were two opposing ideals. See while princesses wore big dresses, had long hair and light skin, warriors were big, full of fight and black. Princesses were gentle and needed to be saved while warriors were strong, vilified, dark yet brave? You Lamiez, you are and always have been both. You became the superhero you desperately needed to see as a child. You redefined what a princess is and broke every rule and every box that society tried to put you in. Happy birthday Ngwana Wa Badimo,” she wrote.

Lmaiez' friends showed up dressed as characters from popular movies and series such as Money Heist, Cruella and Maleficent.

Check out some snaps below: