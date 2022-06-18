Stilo Magolide remembers ‘The Voice’ with a song
In the bid to keep the memory of his friend Khanya "The Voice" Hadebe, aka Illuminated Greens, alive, rapper Stilo Magolide has released a song tilted I Wish.
It has been less than a year since the tragic accident took the life of the 23-year-old.
Taking to his Instagram recently, the rapper shared a snippet of the song, and a video mash-up of the late star.
“In loving memory of 'The Voice', here’s a little something I'm sharing with y’all. Miss my bru. Celebrate his mamba year with me. Pour one up for him,” he wrote.
The rapper is committed to and has participated in helping to keep his memory alive through memorial services for the star and wall murals he's shared.
As a personal tribute in September last year, Stilo immortalised Khanya with a tattoo that covers most of his thigh.
Khanya died last year together with six other people involved in a fatal car accident on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.
Amapiano stars Mpura and Killer Kau, DJ Thando Tot and TD were in the same car. The accident also killed a firefighter,. One person in the car survived.
In her grieving process for her friend, the sole survivor of the accident, Peloyame Segatle, said she left social media.
In an interview with Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja in March, she said in seeking closure she went to therapy because she wanted to know what happened in the accident.
“What hurt me the most was that everybody I was with that night is gone so nobody can explain what happened. Even the person we collided with, he is gone too. May their souls rest in peace. It really hurt that there isn't a single soul on this planet that can tell me what happened that night.”
