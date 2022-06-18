Stilo Magolide remembers ‘The Voice’ with a song

In the bid to keep the memory of his friend Khanya "The Voice" Hadebe, aka Illuminated Greens, alive, rapper Stilo Magolide has released a song tilted I Wish.

It has been less than a year since the tragic accident took the life of the 23-year-old.

Taking to his Instagram recently, the rapper shared a snippet of the song, and a video mash-up of the late star.

“In loving memory of 'The Voice', here’s a little something I'm sharing with y’all. Miss my bru. Celebrate his mamba year with me. Pour one up for him,” he wrote.

The rapper is committed to and has participated in helping to keep his memory alive through memorial services for the star and wall murals he's shared.