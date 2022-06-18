WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge

Robot Boii is the son to veteran poet Mzwakhe Mbuli and is known as an artist of many talents.

The media personality and musician is circulating music charts with his Salary Salary single while juggling mainstream gigs. He is soon expected to grace the screens again as the host of Amapiano's Next Superstar show alongside Bontle Smith.

Speaking to Sowetan about his success, Robot Boii said people might know him as a jack of all trades, but would be shocked to find he also is a ghostwriter for artists.

"[I think] everybody already knows my top eight talents, which are being a voice-over artist, rapper, actor, dancer, comedian, drummer, MC, television host, editor and photographer. I have many talents. It’s like you can press a button and I know how to do things, hence Robot Boii. My secret talent eople don’t know about is ghostwriting for artists."