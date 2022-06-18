WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge
Robot Boii's single Salary Salary, featuring Mellow & Sleazy, is quickly becoming Mzansi' next hit song as it becomes the new viral dance craze since its release last month.
The challenge sees social media users dance in a robotic motion, bopping their necks to the jam dubbed the "month-end anthem".
Somizi Mhlongo, Bontle Modiselle, Owamie Mafokate are among the celebrities who joined the challenge, taking to TikTok and Instagram to share their videos.
Watch the videos below:
Robot Boii is the son to veteran poet Mzwakhe Mbuli and is known as an artist of many talents.
The media personality and musician is circulating music charts with his Salary Salary single while juggling mainstream gigs. He is soon expected to grace the screens again as the host of Amapiano's Next Superstar show alongside Bontle Smith.
Speaking to Sowetan about his success, Robot Boii said people might know him as a jack of all trades, but would be shocked to find he also is a ghostwriter for artists.
"[I think] everybody already knows my top eight talents, which are being a voice-over artist, rapper, actor, dancer, comedian, drummer, MC, television host, editor and photographer. I have many talents. It’s like you can press a button and I know how to do things, hence Robot Boii. My secret talent eople don’t know about is ghostwriting for artists."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.