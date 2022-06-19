Ncawww cute — Big Zulu buys a pair of Carvela shoes for young fan

Big Zulu has touched a young girl's life with a pair of new shoes.

The rapper, famous for always donning Spitz shoes, took to Instagram to share images of a young girl and her guardian and recall the moment they shared before he decided to give her the gift.

“This child followed me yesterday until she entered with me @spitzshoes and asked security if this was Big Zulu’s shop? She entered inside and followed me around as I was looking at the shoes,

“I asked her if she's OK and she responded saying 'yes'. Surprised with tears of joy, she looked at me and the shoes next to me and said she liked the shoes but doesn't have money. So I asked her which ones she likes and bought them for her,” he wrote.