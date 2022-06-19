Ncawww cute — Big Zulu buys a pair of Carvela shoes for young fan
Big Zulu has touched a young girl's life with a pair of new shoes.
The rapper, famous for always donning Spitz shoes, took to Instagram to share images of a young girl and her guardian and recall the moment they shared before he decided to give her the gift.
“This child followed me yesterday until she entered with me @spitzshoes and asked security if this was Big Zulu’s shop? She entered inside and followed me around as I was looking at the shoes,
“I asked her if she's OK and she responded saying 'yes'. Surprised with tears of joy, she looked at me and the shoes next to me and said she liked the shoes but doesn't have money. So I asked her which ones she likes and bought them for her,” he wrote.
Big Zulu is constantly looking to make an impact in the lives of his supporters and or take time to share a moment with them.
Speaking of his charitable donations, Big Zulu said he does not do it because of fame but rather to spread love.
“I do this ngothando [with love]. You can’t take this away from me,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.