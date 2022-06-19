×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Shishiliza: 'This gate-keeping chat with the internet around is boring...'

19 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Shishiliza sheds light on why amapiano artists are getting more bookings.
Shishiliza sheds light on why amapiano artists are getting more bookings.
Image: Instagram/ Shishileza

Shishiliza has sparked debate on the booking of artists in Mzansi.

The Sondela hitmaker and former manager of rapper Boity Thulo posted a series of tweets saying he felt the performance line-ups for gigs were all the same and new talent needed to be introduced. 

“We desperately need a new wave of artists in the game. All these line-ups are the same, can’t even blame promoters because what choice do they have?” he wrote. 

Amapiano artists were being booked for more gigs than hip-hop artists because they were producing more hits.

“It’s really that simple. Nothing in life is guaranteed. You need to hustle your own bookings. Why does is work for amapiano and not hip-hop? Because broers ain’t dropping hot sh*t. Mash, MDB & Thato dropped a really hot song and now I'm seeing them getting booked.”

While some tweeps shared the same sentiments, Kwesta's previous manager and husband to afro singer Berita, Nota Baloyi, said the only reason a lot of artists were not making mainstream gigs was because event organisers cared more to have influencers at their gigs. 

“What BS ... There are so many artists but promoters book influencers, not performers, because they pull a crowd cheaply. We also can’t book artists who don’t have albums, just features. The development gap is being worsened by the DJ’s that milk the vocalists for a quick buck!”

MORE:

'If you don't want me I don't want you too' - Zodwa Wabantu responds to being banned from performing in Malawi

"I'm upset but it comes with who you are, you take it as you take a shot of tequila with lemon, life goes on."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Prince Kaybee's advice to music managers: 'You need to step back a bit'

Prince Kaybee has a bone to pick with over-possessive managers.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Prince Kaybee and Euphonik exchange words on advice to up-and-coming DJs

Prince Kaybee dropped some serious knowledge on many over on the socials.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Mapula Mafole talks about life after 'Rhythm City', battling depression and her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...