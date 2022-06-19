Shishiliza: 'This gate-keeping chat with the internet around is boring...'
Shishiliza has sparked debate on the booking of artists in Mzansi.
The Sondela hitmaker and former manager of rapper Boity Thulo posted a series of tweets saying he felt the performance line-ups for gigs were all the same and new talent needed to be introduced.
“We desperately need a new wave of artists in the game. All these line-ups are the same, can’t even blame promoters because what choice do they have?” he wrote.
Amapiano artists were being booked for more gigs than hip-hop artists because they were producing more hits.
“It’s really that simple. Nothing in life is guaranteed. You need to hustle your own bookings. Why does is work for amapiano and not hip-hop? Because broers ain’t dropping hot sh*t. Mash, MDB & Thato dropped a really hot song and now I'm seeing them getting booked.”
We desperately need a new wave of artists in the game.. all these line ups are the same 😭 can’t even blame promoters cos what choice do they have.— SONDELA (@Shishiliza44) June 13, 2022
Please this gate keeping chat with the internet around is boring.. The artists in charge drop hits consistently.. Nobody can stop a hit record from being a hit.. Nobody. https://t.co/zJHjsEDpNh— SONDELA (@Shishiliza44) June 14, 2022
It’s really that simple.. Nothing in life is guaranteed. YOU need to hustle your own bookings. Why does is work for Amapiano and not HipHop?? Cos broers ain’t dropping hot shit.. Mash, MDB & Thato dropped a really hot song and now im seeing them getting booked 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/FoClPaQ0Nq— SONDELA (@Shishiliza44) June 14, 2022
Okes coming at me for saying i want to see new faces.. For new faces to be on line ups okes need to drop hits & really really push 🤷🏻♂️ Crazy…— SONDELA (@Shishiliza44) June 14, 2022
While some tweeps shared the same sentiments, Kwesta's previous manager and husband to afro singer Berita, Nota Baloyi, said the only reason a lot of artists were not making mainstream gigs was because event organisers cared more to have influencers at their gigs.
“What BS ... There are so many artists but promoters book influencers, not performers, because they pull a crowd cheaply. We also can’t book artists who don’t have albums, just features. The development gap is being worsened by the DJ’s that milk the vocalists for a quick buck!”
What BS… There are so many artists but promoters book influencers not performers because they pull a crowd cheaply. We also can’t book artists who don’t have albums just features. The development gap is being exacerbated by the DJ’s that milk the vocalists for a quick buck!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) June 14, 2022
