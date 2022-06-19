Shishiliza: 'This gate-keeping chat with the internet around is boring...'

Shishiliza has sparked debate on the booking of artists in Mzansi.

The Sondela hitmaker and former manager of rapper Boity Thulo posted a series of tweets saying he felt the performance line-ups for gigs were all the same and new talent needed to be introduced.

“We desperately need a new wave of artists in the game. All these line-ups are the same, can’t even blame promoters because what choice do they have?” he wrote.

Amapiano artists were being booked for more gigs than hip-hop artists because they were producing more hits.

“It’s really that simple. Nothing in life is guaranteed. You need to hustle your own bookings. Why does is work for amapiano and not hip-hop? Because broers ain’t dropping hot sh*t. Mash, MDB & Thato dropped a really hot song and now I'm seeing them getting booked.”