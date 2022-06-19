Tamia Mpisane celebrates one month of motherhood

Tamia Mpisane, wife of Royal AM's Andile Mpisane, has expressed her gratitude at being a mommy and let her fans into how motherhood has been for her in the first month.

She gave birth to her daughter after 22 hours of labour in May. The couple combined their names to name her Miaandy.

Taking to Instagram, Tamia celebrated a month of motherhood, saying it has been pure bliss.

“Happy one month to my perfect girl. I have never felt so complete. You are the sweetest and most beautiful girl I’ve ever laid my eyes on. Your timing was so perfect and I thank God every day for blessing us with you. You have brought so much joy, love and happiness into our lives. I love you so much baby bear. Thank you for choosing me.”

In the post, Tamia shared beautiful snaps, including one from her daughter's first photo shoot and the cake to mark one month of baby Miaandy's life.

See the snaps below: