Tamia Mpisane celebrates one month of motherhood
Tamia Mpisane, wife of Royal AM's Andile Mpisane, has expressed her gratitude at being a mommy and let her fans into how motherhood has been for her in the first month.
She gave birth to her daughter after 22 hours of labour in May. The couple combined their names to name her Miaandy.
Taking to Instagram, Tamia celebrated a month of motherhood, saying it has been pure bliss.
“Happy one month to my perfect girl. I have never felt so complete. You are the sweetest and most beautiful girl I’ve ever laid my eyes on. Your timing was so perfect and I thank God every day for blessing us with you. You have brought so much joy, love and happiness into our lives. I love you so much baby bear. Thank you for choosing me.”
In the post, Tamia shared beautiful snaps, including one from her daughter's first photo shoot and the cake to mark one month of baby Miaandy's life.
See the snaps below:
Gushing about her baby girl two days after her arrival, Tamia thanked God for the perfect gift .
Sharing a glimpse of the arrival and her daughter's nursery in May, Tamia said she couldn't believe the love she's surrounded by.
“Today has been so special and one of the most memorable days of my life. We finally got to take our beautiful baby girl home. She’s only two days old and I’m madly in love with her. I can’t believe she’s mine and I thank God for trusting me with her.
“Andile, 22 hours of labour and you never left my side. I’m so grateful for your love and support. We did it, babe,” she wrote at the time.
