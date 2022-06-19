×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Shona Ferguson tears up as he tells Connie how much she means to him

When she turned 52 recently, Connie threw back to a video of one of her last birthday celebrations where her husband Shona celebrated her.

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
19 June 2022 - 14:00
Connie Ferguson had her first birthday without Shona.
Connie Ferguson had her first birthday without Shona.
Image: Instagram/ Connie Ferguson

Actress and media mogul Connie Ferguson recently celebrated her birthday by looking back on the words of appreciation that her late husband Shona showered her with previously.

Connie turned 52 on June 10 and though she was covered with love from her children, family, friends and fans, she missed her late best friend Shona.

On her Instagram, the mother or two remembered one of her past birthdays where Shona teared up as he explained what she meant to him. Shona died in 2021, after succumbing to Covid-19 complications on July 31.

In the video from when Connie turned 50, the actress and the family look to have been celebrating her birthday at home. The table is filled with bouquets of flowers and cakes. Her children are visible in the frame as Shona grabs the mic to give a brief speech celebrating his wife.

“You are the blueprint ... I know for a fact that you are not celebrated enough, you are for me, the most amazing individual.”

Shona tells an emotional Connie that she is everything to him and that he lives to give her her heart's desires.

“You are everything to me. I cannot imagine life without you,” he says before choking up, at which moment he and Connie — now tearing up — embrace.

Along with the video, Connie posted a brief caption.

Your spirit lives forever SHO. Thank you for the everlasting birthday wishes. I love you for eternity!”

Watch the full video below:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Connie Ferguson celebrates her daughter Ali turning 20

"I thank God for the gift of you, and pray that even though today is your first ever birthday without Dad, He gives you the strength to draw from ...
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'You’d be very proud' — Connie Ferguson returns to KOJ set without Shona Ferguson

Connie Ferguson's heartfelt letter to her late hubby Shona Ferguson will have you deep in the feels.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Connie Ferguson celebrates Shona's life on his heavenly birthday

"This life thing is just not the same without you. I have stopped trying to understand or asking why. But nine months later, it still doesn’t feel ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'By God’s grace we are OK' — Connie Ferguson remembers Shona six months after his death

"Your spirit lives on Sho, and we bless God for walking this journey with us, for strengthening us daily and comforting us in different ways."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. Mapula Mafole talks about life after 'Rhythm City', battling depression and her ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo’s sister Zandie gushing over advocate Mshololo's ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...
Ramaphosa grilled by journalists on #farmgate, responds with 'due process must ...