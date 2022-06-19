WATCH | Shona Ferguson tears up as he tells Connie how much she means to him

Actress and media mogul Connie Ferguson recently celebrated her birthday by looking back on the words of appreciation that her late husband Shona showered her with previously.

Connie turned 52 on June 10 and though she was covered with love from her children, family, friends and fans, she missed her late best friend Shona.

On her Instagram, the mother or two remembered one of her past birthdays where Shona teared up as he explained what she meant to him. Shona died in 2021, after succumbing to Covid-19 complications on July 31.

In the video from when Connie turned 50, the actress and the family look to have been celebrating her birthday at home. The table is filled with bouquets of flowers and cakes. Her children are visible in the frame as Shona grabs the mic to give a brief speech celebrating his wife.

“You are the blueprint ... I know for a fact that you are not celebrated enough, you are for me, the most amazing individual.”

Shona tells an emotional Connie that she is everything to him and that he lives to give her her heart's desires.

“You are everything to me. I cannot imagine life without you,” he says before choking up, at which moment he and Connie — now tearing up — embrace.

Along with the video, Connie posted a brief caption.

“Your spirit lives forever SHO. Thank you for the everlasting birthday wishes. I love you for eternity!”

Watch the full video below:

