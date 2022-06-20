Black Coffee celebrates Drake’s album becoming the 'biggest dance album in Apple music history'
Black Coffee is beaming with pride after Drake's surprise album, Honestly, Nevermind made history since it's release on June 17.
The 14-track album broke Apple Music's first-day worldwide streams making it the biggest dance album on the platform's history.
Drake's seventh studio album set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green which has his son Esona Tyolo also listed as a co-producer.
Hip Hop DX reported that Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history breaking the record for first-day streams worldwide. Drake currently holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, while 2018’s Scorpion is the second biggest album by first-day streams worldwide. Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first-day streams worldwide, with Girls Want Girls.
The Grammy Award-winning DJ took to his Twitter timeline celebrating the achievement by sharing the a post revealed the news, with the caption; “Numbers.”
The amapiano stars, Major League DJz are also hoping to score a collaboration with American rapper Drake.
As they are now gearing to release a joint EP with American electronic dance music DJ trio Major Lazer, the are working on their next album which has confirmed features from pop music heavyweights Jorja Smith and Ty Dolla Sign among others, and they are holding thumbs to getting confirmation from Drake.
“We've sent music [to Drake] but we don't know if it's confirmed. We are in talks, [but we have] Jorja Smith, Ty Dolla and others in the works. Any feature comes with the right energy and the right beat, and the artists have to be willing to want to do it. You have to find them in a good space so they can find themselves in the genre,” Banele of Major League DJz told TshisaLIVE.