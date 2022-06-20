×

TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle hits back at trolls dragging her for posting AKA on Father’s Day

20 June 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle wished her ex and baby daddy AKA happy Father's Day, a message that got Twitter abuzz.
Image: Via Instagram

Sunday was filled with heart-warming Father's Day messages, and for many DJ Zinhle did nothing out of the ordinary when she wrote a brief message for her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA, wishing him a happy Father's Day, except she landed on the Twitter trends list thanks to some trolls.

AKA and Zinhle have a daughter together. When she posted “Happy Father’s Day @akaworldwide,” on Twitter, one couldn't have thought trolls would come for her.

However, her post shot the DJ and businesswoman up the Twitter's trends list on Sunday. She received a  backlash for posting AKA and this saw her split tweeps over whether it was OK for her to post her baby daddy.

“I can't believe DJ Zinhle didn't see anything wrong with posting pictures of her baby daddy like that. She is in a relationship now, for heaven's sake. Even if her Black Motion Boyfriend can seem not to have a problem, we all know that's just a lie,” wrote one tweep.

“DJ Zinhle and Kiernan are well matured individuals. They are mastering this co-parenting thing. I am sure even their respective partners are well supportive. Please don't be angry at these two. Be angry at your own parents for not teaching you that it's possible. Don't be bitter,” said one tweep who defended the DJ.

The debate raged on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets:

DJ Zinhle later took to het TL to share wise words with tweeps.

"May you remember your own advice when you face the same difficulties/situation that you judge others on"

On a lighter note, here’s how some celeb moms celebrated the fathers of their children:

Pearl Modiadie

The media personality shared a video clip of her child and daddy's moments together. She said Nathaniel Oppenheimer was a “good man, and a fantastic dad” for being there for them both.

Jessica Nkosi 

The actress said she and her daughter were blessed to have actor TK Dlamini in their lives.

Thobeka Majozi 

Rapper Cassper Nyovest was praised for making parenthood easy.

Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala

The businesswoman called her husband Simphiwe Tshabalala a phenomenal father whose sacrifices don't go unnoticed.

