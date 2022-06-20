‘I was blessed to parent with you’ — Connie pens note to Shona Ferguson on Father’s Day

When being laid to rest, Shona's children remembered him as an inspiration and family man.

“We always went to bed assured that whatever problems we had, they were taken care of,” Lesedi said.

Alicia said she would always continue her father's legacy and make him proud. She said she appreciated how he was always there to encourage her.

“He has motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I wouldn’t have taken. He encouraged me to do things that I wouldn’t do and I’m very thankful he has enabled me to do that.”