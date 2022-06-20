×

TshisaLIVE

‘I was blessed to parent with you’ — Connie pens note to Shona Ferguson on Father’s Day

20 June 2022 - 12:00 By Joy Mphande
Connie Ferguson remembers her late husband on Father's Day.
Image: Instagram/ Connie Feguson

Connie Ferguson penned a heartfelt message to her late husband Shona in commemoration of Father's Day. 

The mother or two took to her Instagram timeline on Father's Day, reflecting on the farther he was and and how he was the perfect partner to parent with.

"Miss you every day. Especially missed you today. Thank you for showing that it’s not that hard to be a good father. I was blessed to parent with you. Always one of a kind. Love you forever," she wrote. 

In another post, Connie shared a sweet birthday message for her 86-year-old father.

"Happy Father’s Day Papzoza. I thank God for your life. Thank you for being my biggest inspiration in all things life. Love you Pops."

When being laid to rest, Shona's children remembered him as an inspiration and family man.

“We always went to bed assured that whatever problems we had, they were taken care of,” Lesedi said.

Alicia said she would always continue her father's legacy and make him proud. She said she appreciated how he was always there to encourage her.

“He has motivated me to take bigger steps in life that I wouldn’t have taken. He encouraged me to do things that I wouldn’t do and I’m very thankful he has enabled me to do that.”

WATCH | Shona Ferguson tears up as he tells Connie how much she means to him

"Your spirit lives forever SHO. Thank you for the everlasting birthday wishes. I love you for eternity!" Connie captioned the touching video.
