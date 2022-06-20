‘I was blessed to parent with you’ — Connie pens note to Shona Ferguson on Father’s Day

Connie Ferguson penned a heartfelt message to her late husband Shona in commemoration of Father's Day.

The mother or two took to her Instagram timeline on Father's Day, reflecting on the farther he was and and how he was the perfect partner to parent with.

"Miss you every day. Especially missed you today. Thank you for showing that it’s not that hard to be a good father. I was blessed to parent with you. Always one of a kind. Love you forever," she wrote.