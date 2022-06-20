×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘I’m not that famous yet’ — Cassper on why he hasn’t been on Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’

20 June 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest said he is not sure he will ever be in Black Coffee and Davido's league when it comes to his fanbase so for now he is in his own lane
Cassper Nyovest said he is not sure he will ever be in Black Coffee and Davido's league when it comes to his fanbase so for now he is in his own lane
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is cruising in his own lane and is in no hurry to guest appear on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show.

On his Twitter timeline, Cassper gave a candid answer to a question one of his followers asked him.

“When are you going on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show?” asked the tweep.

The rapper compared himself with other African musicians who have appeared on Trevor's show. 

“I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will, to be honest, but I'm having fun in my lane,” he replied

In his mentions his fans told him he was underestimating his reach as a rapper.

“I disagree Grootman. Wena you're capable and you have a lot of influence and impact in a lot of people's lives. Truth o be told 'you're a game-changer' and you keep up with trends. One thing we like about you,” wrote a tweep.

During his appearance on The Daily Show in 2019, Black Coffee said Africa had a voice which had “diminished” over the years and had been taken over by stereotypes.

He explained that was the reason he was working hard as an African artist, to show the world Africans can compete globally. 

“It is something we really fought for since the beginning, to say we want to play on the global stage. I would like the world to see that voice. I would like the world to know we are capable of being on the world stage. That is why I continue to try to collaborate with the greatest artists, being from Africa, and still keeping the sound I believe in because we have that voice."

‘South Africa ke gangster’s paradise’ — Cassper Nyovest’s bank card ‘cloned’

"It took me a while to notice so I don't know how much they really stole".
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'We win together' — Cassper Nyovest reflects on 20-year friendship with Carpo

"This is 20 years of friendship. We win together, we lose together, we gain weight together and most importantly, we train together!"
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | It’s all white! - Cassper Nyovest’s crib and car collection

"It's God's work for me," said Cassper
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Cassper Nyovest: My life changed when I started asking 'Why not me?'

"Everything changed for me when I changed the question from 'why me, to why not me?'" said the rapper.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge TshisaLIVE
  3. LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’ TshisaLIVE
  4. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Dropout to graduate' — Lesedi FM’s Twasa celebrates her qualification TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...