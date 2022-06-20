‘I’m not that famous yet’ — Cassper on why he hasn’t been on Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is cruising in his own lane and is in no hurry to guest appear on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show.

On his Twitter timeline, Cassper gave a candid answer to a question one of his followers asked him.

“When are you going on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show?” asked the tweep.

The rapper compared himself with other African musicians who have appeared on Trevor's show.

“I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will, to be honest, but I'm having fun in my lane,” he replied