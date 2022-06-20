‘I’m not that famous yet’ — Cassper on why he hasn’t been on Trevor Noah’s ‘The Daily Show’
Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is cruising in his own lane and is in no hurry to guest appear on Trevor Noah's The Daily Show.
On his Twitter timeline, Cassper gave a candid answer to a question one of his followers asked him.
“When are you going on Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show?” asked the tweep.
The rapper compared himself with other African musicians who have appeared on Trevor's show.
“I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will, to be honest, but I'm having fun in my lane,” he replied
I'm not that famous yet. My fan base doesn't spread as wide as a Black Coffee or Davido in America yet. Don't know if it ever will to be honest but I'm having fun in my lane. https://t.co/WgTZpzLnqu— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 17, 2022
In his mentions his fans told him he was underestimating his reach as a rapper.
“I disagree Grootman. Wena you're capable and you have a lot of influence and impact in a lot of people's lives. Truth o be told 'you're a game-changer' and you keep up with trends. One thing we like about you,” wrote a tweep.
During his appearance on The Daily Show in 2019, Black Coffee said Africa had a voice which had “diminished” over the years and had been taken over by stereotypes.
He explained that was the reason he was working hard as an African artist, to show the world Africans can compete globally.
“It is something we really fought for since the beginning, to say we want to play on the global stage. I would like the world to see that voice. I would like the world to know we are capable of being on the world stage. That is why I continue to try to collaborate with the greatest artists, being from Africa, and still keeping the sound I believe in because we have that voice."
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.