TshisaLIVE

Mr Music on ‘starting from scratch’ after leaving ‘Idols SA’

20 June 2022 - 06:00 By Joy Mphande
Mr Music opens up about the state of his career.
Image: Instagram/ Mr Music

Lungisani "Mr Music" Mthethwa recently opened up about his journey in the music industry since walking away from Idols SA

The season 16 Idols SA runner up, who lost to Zama Khumalo, recently spoke to Lungelo KM, getting candid about his experience since signing to the Kalawa Jazzmee record label and their responsibility for the condition of his career.

"It's sad that I have to speak about this. [When] seeing Mr Music not releasing music, people should DM our leaders, not Mr Music," he said.

Mr Music said he wishes things were happening quicker.

"It's very painful because other people will find it very bad. They will judge you and say, 'Ah this guy, ever since we heard him on Idols [SA] he's not doing well'. They don't know all the things you have to go through to be a big brand."

"I entered Idols and wanted to sing. I did not go to Idols to get stuck, to go back to square one. I went to Idols to change my life, to change the way I produce my music, to be known everywhere. Idols has done the work."

Speaking of his passion for music, Mr Music told DRUM how grateful he was for the Idols SA platform being a stepping stone to pursue his dreams.

“Life changed a lot. To make it this far and be able to spend more makes me realise life has changed positively. Life is good. I can afford to spend more than R1,000, which before the show was like R1m to me.”

Kalawa Jazzmee had not responded to TshisaLIVE inquiries by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should they respond.

