Sjava reveals why ‘Umqhele’ was removed from streaming platforms

Rapper and music producer Anatii announced on his Twitter timeline on Monday that he was pulling his music out of digital platforms.

Explaining the move on Twitter, the star said he was aware that it had been four years since he had released music.

“Its been four years in terms of earthly time. As soon as I came back to earth they told me it was four years. I didn't realise how long it was actually, so I'm here, ready to educate the people and show them way.

“I know some people are confused, some people are upset, some people are sad about what's going on, but I had to remove the music from the streaming platforms in order to make a statement for creators within our space.

“For people who need to be respected who need to be champions, voices that need to be heard whose art needs to be seen by the world and the masses.”