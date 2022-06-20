WATCH | All loved up — Khanya Mkangisa shows off her man Desmond Williams
Actress and DJ Khanya Mkangisa is all loved up, confirming rumours about her love life.
The star made her relationship Instagram official when she shared a clip of herself and her bae Desmond Williams while having fun with sundowners and smooches.
“Sundays with my best friend,” she captioned the post.
In her mentions her followers were happy for the star loving her man publicly.
“At least you are posting your man. That’s means he is all for yourself, my girl. We love to see it happiness. Looks good on you Khanya,” wrote one follower.
Rumours about Khanya and Desmond were doing the rounds for a while, but kicked into gear when controversial local Twitter blogger Musa Khawula shared video clips of the pair in one of his posts. Both Khanya and Desmond remained mum at the time.
Khanya told TshisaLIVE, she was experiencing a full circle moment in her career and was hopeful for more happiness in her future.
She stars as the lead on Unmarried, is getting into full gear with her DJing and recently purchased a home.
The strides Khanya has taken have afforded her a luxurious life. The actress, who bought her first home in Bryanston at the age of 25, recently acquired her second property in the same area.
Khanya bought a three-bedroom duplex which includes a patio area, with all rooms having en suite facilities, and a garden, suitable for her Pomeranian dog Barbie Bella.
“After living in my first apartment I started acquiring more things and needed a bigger space. It definitely feels homier than an apartment. I think I'm going to live in this house until I get married.”
