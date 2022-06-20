WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge

Reacting to the international stars joining the dance challenge, Toss said he felt this moment was a milestone in the history books of the impact of South African sounds on a global scale.

“This dance comes from the dusty streets of eTsakane. Now it’s an international move. In my books, that’s history. is’Pantsula singenile,” he wrote.

“To the dance and le namba eshintshe izi mpilo zethu[this song that changed our lives] Umlando is six months nou [now]and still going strong. Bengithi ngibonge for I Vrostan! [Just wanted to thank you for the love]," he wrote in another post.