WATCH | Khanyi Mbau talks Dubai, love and if she’ll ever settle down

Actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is juggling a thriving career in SA while living luxuriously in the UAE.

In a sit-down with TshisaLIVE at one of Johannesburg's top celebrity restaurants — Gemelli — Khanyi spilled the beans on her career and life in Dubai with her bae and her thriving career in Mzansi over a glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial.

Khanyi landed from her new home in Dubai to do work in Mzansi. Speaking of her love for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Johannesburg, SA, Khanyi said she felt both cities complemented her values.

“Dubai is so family orientated and I'm trying to get that, that's my lifestyle, unlike a Miami, where it's city girls ... For me, Dubai pushes that family narrative and that is what I'm selling, be successful but be part of a union. I'm selling love. I'm selling companionship because I feel like everything around us is built by love,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

In Dubai, Khanyi is creating roots with her beau, Zimbabwean businessman, Kudzai Mushonga.