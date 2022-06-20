WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge
Amapiano stars Toss, 9Umba and Mdoovar's hit single Umlando continues to garner more traction as the dance challenge remains a viral craze.
The Umlando challenge that sees social media users dance by shaking their hips sideways to the song in random places including parks, on the street and in parking lots, had American singer Ciara and British rapper Stefflon Don share their attempts.
Reacting to the international stars joining the dance challenge, Toss said he felt this moment was a milestone in the history books of the impact of South African sounds on a global scale.
“This dance comes from the dusty streets of eTsakane. Now it’s an international move. In my books, that’s history. is’Pantsula singenile,” he wrote.
“To the dance and le namba eshintshe izi mpilo zethu[this song that changed our lives] Umlando is six months nou [now]and still going strong. Bengithi ngibonge for I Vrostan! [Just wanted to thank you for the love]," he wrote in another post.
Umlando has hit 270-million views on TikTok, with more than 112,000 videos created, and more than 7.5-million streams on digital streaming platforms.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his success after the release of his music video, Toss said while he was enjoying his newly acquired fame there were times where it got too much for him.
“It feels amazing and scary at the same time, but I’m enjoying the moment. I’m trying not to get succumbed by the pressure, I’m trying to keep it as solid as I can. Sometimes it can get overwhelming because people expect you to be happy all the time, but I’m handling quite well,” Toss said.
