×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge

20 June 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Amapiano star Toss celebrates international stars joining the 'Umlando' dance craze.
Amapiano star Toss celebrates international stars joining the 'Umlando' dance craze.
Image: Supplied

Amapiano stars Toss, 9Umba and Mdoovar's hit single Umlando continues to garner more traction as the dance challenge remains a viral craze.

The Umlando challenge that sees social media users dance by shaking their hips sideways to the song in random places including parks, on the street and in parking lots, had American singer Ciara and British rapper Stefflon Don share their attempts.

Watch the videos below:

Reacting to the international stars joining the dance challenge, Toss said he felt this moment was a milestone in the history books of the impact of South African sounds on a global scale.

“This dance comes from the dusty streets of eTsakane. Now it’s an international move. In my books, that’s history. is’Pantsula singenile,” he wrote.

“To the dance and le namba eshintshe izi mpilo zethu[this song that changed our lives] Umlando is six months nou [now]and still going strong.  Bengithi ngibonge for I Vrostan! [Just wanted to thank you for the love]," he wrote in another post.

Umlando has hit 270-million views on TikTok, with more than 112,000 videos created, and more than 7.5-million streams on digital streaming platforms. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his success after the release of his music video, Toss said while he was enjoying his newly acquired fame there were times where it got too much for him.

“It feels amazing and scary at the same time, but I’m enjoying the moment. I’m trying not to get succumbed by the pressure, I’m trying to keep it as solid as I can. Sometimes it can get overwhelming because people expect you to be happy all the time, but I’m handling quite well,” Toss said.

WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge

Robot Boii's #SalarySalaryChallenge has celebs in their dancing shoes.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Here's how TikTok has given SA youth platform to shine and redefine careers

“The youth in SA have an innate determination to want to move forward and bring about change in many different areas of society."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

LISTEN | Putco Mafani chats about the ‘Nkao Tempela’ challenge getting him ‘suspended’

"I am sorry for allowing myself to be swept by the exciting wave of the 'Tempela Dance' at work."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

WATCH | LOL! Did 947 just throw shade at Metro FM with 'Umlando' challenge?

As social media weighed in on Dineo's suspension, 947 shared a video of Thando and her colleagues taking part in the viral challenge.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter ... TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’ TshisaLIVE
  3. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Dropout to graduate' — Lesedi FM’s Twasa celebrates her qualification TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Why Khanyi Mbau doesn't want Pearl Thusi and Somizi at her Comedy ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...