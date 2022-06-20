×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Khanyi Mbau talks Dubai, love and if she’ll ever settle down

20 June 2022 - 07:00 By Joy Mphande

Actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau is juggling a thriving career in SA while living luxuriously in the UAE.

In a sit-down with TshisaLIVE at one of Johannesburg's top celebrity restaurants — Gemelli — Khanyi spilled the beans on her career and life in Dubai with her bae and her thriving career in Mzansi over a glass of Moet & Chandon Brut Imperial.

Khanyi landed from her new home in Dubai to do work in Mzansi. Speaking of her love for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Johannesburg, SA, Khanyi said she felt both cities complemented her values.

“Dubai is so family orientated and I'm trying to get that, that's my lifestyle, unlike a Miami, where it's city girls ... For me, Dubai pushes that family narrative and that is what I'm selling, be successful but be part of a union. I'm selling love. I'm selling companionship because I feel like everything around us is built by love,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

In Dubai, Khanyi is creating roots with her beau, Zimbabwean businessman, Kudzai Mushonga.

The couple's relationship has made headlines on several occasions, infamously when her partner took to the timeline weeping out of distress after she abruptly travelled back to SA late last year without his knowledge.

Recalling that viral moment, Khanyi said she felt it made her realise the great love her partner has for her.

“That made me fall in love with him even more ... that this man went public to say 'guys, I'm stressed, I don't know where my heart is' ... that is love.”

While the actress is not sure whether she's looking to start a family with Kudzai just yet, her daughter has given her the thumbs up on their relationship and her move to Dubai as long as she remembers to keep the balance.

“I'm in a relationship with a man that I'm not married to, maybe when we're married we can then find a way, but at the moment I'm still trying to find my own route, this is my journey.

“I'm allowing her [Khanu] to also weigh her options and her feelings to see how she feels about my relationships and my choices ... She loves him and they love each other and they get along, but my daughter always fights for her, his time, me time ... she's always preaching balance.”

