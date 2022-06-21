×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘90% of the deals that exist today are because of that collaboration’ — AKA on the impact of his collab with Cruz​

21 June 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
AKA on his collaboration with Cruz Vodka.
AKA on his collaboration with Cruz Vodka.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes claims his collaboration with Cruz Vodka to launch the Watermelon flavour influenced many collaborations liquor companies did with celebrities.

The rapper took to his Twitter timeline to make the statement.

Cruz Watermelon opened up the entire industry. 90% of the deals that exist today are because of that collaboration,” he wrote.

After a near decade-long partnership with the brand, AKA decided to walk away from the deal.

In 2016, the rapper signed a massive collaboration deal with the luxury brand that included TV and print advertisements, outdoor events and billboards nationwide, launching watermelon and banana flavoured vodkas with Cruz.

In a statement shared on his social media in May, AKA revealed his ambitions to create his own spirit brand.

“He outlined a change in his business model from AKA partner to AKA-owned brands. We appreciate his vision and agree it's the logical next step for him. While AKA will remain an integral part of the Cruz family and a valued business partner, as per his request, we will be phasing his name off the Cruz Watermelon bottle and will phase Cruz Banana out of the market this summer.

“Going forward the AKA brand name will be reserved for AKA-owned products. This will happen in a phased manner from May to October 2022. We are excited to see what the Supermega will bring to the SA drinks market as he enters this exciting new period in his career,” read the statement.

It's all a 'smear campaign' — Cassper claps back at claims he doesn't own booze brand

Cassper Nyovest has slammed reports that he does not own the Billiato gin brand.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Friends with drinks: Somizi toasts buddies with booze brands

"I could literally drink my friends."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Podcast and Chill' host MacG and partner celebrate Grandeur Gin milestone

"Thank you for continuing to support and help grow the brand."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mr Music on ‘starting from scratch’ after leaving ‘Idols SA’ TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...