DJ Zinhle fans defend her against troll dragging her no makeup look
DJ Zinhle's fans have rallied behind her after cyber bullies dragged her for a snippet of her without any makeup.
After a troll took to Twitter commenting about DJ Zinhle's looks when she recently appeared with no makeup on her reality show The Unexpected on BET.
The DJ and reality TV star shot up the trends list on for two days after her fans came to her defence speaking of social media and beauty standards.
“DJ Zinhle didn't have makeup on in her MacG interview and she was beautiful. You must be out of touch with how real life women actually look like.” wrote one Twitter user.
“Social media standards are trash, people are expecting women to walk around with filters.” wrote another.
See the reactions below:
Social media standards are trash, people are expecting women to walk around with filters. https://t.co/FB6UcI5r7l— Cllr_Welekazi💙🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) June 20, 2022
Firstly you guys are cruel. Secondly make up is intended to enhance beauty meaning she can't be wearing make up worth thousands and still look like herself without it - and that doesn't mean she's ugly— Nkomozikababaziphelele (@Londii_Mhlongo) June 20, 2022
No need to be A** holes on the socials guys🙃❤️ https://t.co/MYOqQxCP4p
DJ Zinhle didn't have make-up on in her MacG interview and she was beautiful. You must be out of touch with how real life women actually look like. https://t.co/5lRKPjkHaP pic.twitter.com/U6MrXCDlDb— Tshepo Van Mohammed (@VanDerMohammed) June 20, 2022
Haebo, is this considered ugly? I worry about what the perception of make up is putting out there, this is natural beauty with no additives... Lol, this dolled up faces u see on media is not "Reality in its full sense"— Shazzy_Chilli (@melody_modile) June 20, 2022
DJ Zinhle has been shooting up the trends list recently with personal life making the headlines after she shared her fathers day tributes to rapper AKA (the father of her first born daughter, Kairo) and Mörda (the father of her daughter, Asante.)
Amid Zinhle being dragged, the DJ shared these words on her timeline:
“May you remember your own advice when you face the same difficulties/situation that you judge others on” she wrote.