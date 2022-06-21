DJ Zinhle fans defend her against troll dragging her no makeup look

DJ Zinhle's fans have rallied behind her after cyber bullies dragged her for a snippet of her without any makeup.

After a troll took to Twitter commenting about DJ Zinhle's looks when she recently appeared with no makeup on her reality show The Unexpected on BET.

The DJ and reality TV star shot up the trends list on for two days after her fans came to her defence speaking of social media and beauty standards.

“DJ Zinhle didn't have makeup on in her MacG interview and she was beautiful. You must be out of touch with how real life women actually look like.” wrote one Twitter user.

“Social media standards are trash, people are expecting women to walk around with filters.” wrote another.

See the reactions below: