Here’s why not everyone is impressed with homes given to KZN flood victims by Shauwn Mkhize

Speaking at the opening of the homes, Mkhize called on other local business owners and women to help those affected by the floods.

“Although we can't satisfy everyone, we are trying our best to help where we can. We call on other businessmen and women to come forward to lend a helping hand. This was called a state of emergency for a reason,” she said.

Mkhize previously told City Press she would build 20 houses for some families left displaced and homeless by the devastating floods, and the labour would be done by prisoners.

“It’s not the first time I am doing this with the department. They have prisoners who doing labour courses, including building, carpentry, plumbing and electricity. We are going to use some of those people with supervision by qualified personnel.