'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi

Thandi Maswanganyi says she is desperate to see the children of her late sister singer Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi, whom she claims she's being denied access to by Mshoza's ex-husband.

According to Thandi, Mshoza's ex-husband Jacob Mnisi has denied them access to the two children (11-year-old and 13-year-old) since the death of the Kwaito star.

“He doesn't want the children to visit us. They left in November after my sister died. Jacob's mother came and took the children who were staying with my sister. I told her the children can go stay with them because I am unemployed ... ever since they took them away they have never visited,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“My sister [Mshoza] would have never allowed the children to leave in the first place. The family blamed me because I'm the one who allowed the children to leave, but I wouldn't be able to take care of them, I don't have money. So I just want to see how they are doing, see their progress.”

Thandi said her only plea was for the children to visit her during the June and December school holidays, but Jacob was not responding to her calls.