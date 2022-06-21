Kelly Rowland talks about learning to give herself grace amid societal expectations
American singer and businesswoman Kelly Rowland was in Mzansi a minute ago, and while here she got a chance to chat with BET's Nomalanga Shozi about staying true to herself.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, the presenter shared a clip in which she was interviewing the star.
Kelly had loads to say about finding balance between the woman she was and the one she is now, a wife and mother of two.
“The balance is crazy isn't it, because you are like I was just out with my friends and we were having a good time and the babies get sick.
“It is learning to give yourself grace and to experience and embrace the joy. Embrace the times that are hard but also learn from them because the truth is they shape you into the woman that you are continuing to become,” she said.
Though she did not reveal why she visited at the time, she said she was impressed and swooned over Mzansi's talented choreographer and owner of Bontle M Studio, Bontle Modiselle.
Reminiscing about her session, Kelly shared a video on her Instagram timeline.
“@bontle.modiselle This was one of the most memorable, fun experiences with movement I’ve ever had! Thank you to my bro @dale_deruig for hooking this up! I can’t wait to get back home to SA for more good times at your beautiful studio @bontle.modiselle. Til next time.”
It has since been revealed the star was filming a You Belong campaign with alcohol brand Brutal Fruit.
The star caught up with Sowetan about the campaign and her biggest takeaway from it.
“That we are connected — our strengths, fears, figuring things out, motherhood, and occupations, even though all of them are so different.”
