Kelly Rowland talks about learning to give herself grace amid societal expectations

American singer and businesswoman Kelly Rowland was in Mzansi a minute ago, and while here she got a chance to chat with BET's Nomalanga Shozi about staying true to herself.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, the presenter shared a clip in which she was interviewing the star.

Kelly had loads to say about finding balance between the woman she was and the one she is now, a wife and mother of two.

“The balance is crazy isn't it, because you are like I was just out with my friends and we were having a good time and the babies get sick.

“It is learning to give yourself grace and to experience and embrace the joy. Embrace the times that are hard but also learn from them because the truth is they shape you into the woman that you are continuing to become,” she said.