Nandi Madida advises tweeps not to allow social media to affect their mental health

While social media has become a lucrative industry for a lot of young creatives, it has also been a leading force for many to suffer anxiety and depression, and Nandi Madida has shared her advice on the matter.

The singer and media personality took to her social media timeline on Sunday to remind her followers to not pay attention to the negative side of social media to protect their mental health.

“To any person struggling with social media. Social media is not necessarily real. There will be trolls, liars, opinion makers, admirers and so on But it is paramount to understand you cannot in any way let a make believe world affect your mental health and reality,” she wrote.