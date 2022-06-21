Nandi Madida advises tweeps not to allow social media to affect their mental health
While social media has become a lucrative industry for a lot of young creatives, it has also been a leading force for many to suffer anxiety and depression, and Nandi Madida has shared her advice on the matter.
The singer and media personality took to her social media timeline on Sunday to remind her followers to not pay attention to the negative side of social media to protect their mental health.
“To any person struggling with social media. Social media is not necessarily real. There will be trolls, liars, opinion makers, admirers and so on But it is paramount to understand you cannot in any way let a make believe world affect your mental health and reality,” she wrote.
This is not the first time Nandi has spoken up about the effects and dangers of social media.
Speaking to American fashion outlet The Outnet in a virtual interview, Nandi said when it comes to using Instagram, she tried to be as authentic as possible.
I like being very authentic as much as I can but the odd time, I’ll have a pimple I’m not happy with and that day I’ll feel insecure, like everyone else. Because we’re all human beings and our self-esteem is not always 100%. We’re all human. It’s not every day we wake up and feel beautiful.”
Nandi, who has had her fair share of cyberbullying on Twitter, has mentioned the ugly side of the platform when defending her husband against trolls when he attempted to shed light on how load-shedding was putting lives at risk in 2021.
“Twitter is such a toxic platform at times. It’s sad people are going through such,” she wrote.
@ZakesBantwiniSA and you tried highlighting this a few months ago.. Twitter is really such a toxic platform at times. It’s sad people are going through such 💔. https://t.co/WuB9Jcj1VN— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) June 12, 2021
