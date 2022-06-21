Trevor Noah reveals he's on the fence about having kids

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is never one to enjoy the spotlight on his love life and in an interview on 60 Minutes the star replied by saying “maybe” when asked about having a girlfriend before bursting into laughter.

The comedian was a guest on the CBS show and the clip was uploaded on Sunday on YouTube where he was interviewed by Lesley Stahl.

The comedian was then asked about his love life in front of his two friends David Kibuuka and Ryan Harduth. David — who also works on The Daily Show said Trevor was a “great boyfriend” to his girlfriend.

Trevor also revealed he was on the fence about having children.

“Sometimes I will meet kids who make me go, ‘I want a kid’. And then sometimes I’ll meet children where I go, ‘I hope that my sperm doesn’t do anything because this person is a terror’.”

