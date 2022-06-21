×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Lupita Nyong'o gets 'cute' dancing to Moonchild's latest single

21 June 2022 - 14:15 By Joy Mphande
American star Lupita Nyong'o dances to Moonchild's 'Cute.'
American star Lupita Nyong'o dances to Moonchild's 'Cute.'
Image: Supplied

Moonchild Sanelly is celebrating another international cosigning after Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o shared a video dancing to her latest single Cute.

The singer who recently had American drag star Ru Paul share news of her album Phases was beaming with pride to see Lupita jamming to her tune. 

She shared the video with the caption: “Omg Yasss baddie Lupita Nyongo getting cute! Hot girls get cute all summer.”

Sanelisiwe Twisha, popularly known as Moonchild, released her long-awaited 19-track album on June 10 after the release of her single Cute, featuring UK star Trillary Banks.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the inspiration about the track, she said: “The song is about bad boss b*tches with big d*ck energy who look fly while they're running their shit. We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f**k s**t up!”

Trillary said she was excited about the collaboration and to meet the SA-born star in person and share the spotlight with her while touring the UK together. 

“Recording the track was a cool, fun experience. I love the Two Inch Punch production. Meeting Moon in person was also great. We were able to go to a gig and vibe at the studio,” Trillary said.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Somizi and other celebs join Robot Boii’s #SalaryChallenge

Robot Boii's #SalarySalaryChallenge has celebs in their dancing shoes.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge

"This dance comes from the dusty streets of eTsakane. Now it’s an international move. In my books , that’s history," says Toss.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH | Oskido, Uncle Vinny do viral ‘Umlando’ challenge that Black Coffee calls ‘twerking’

The hit song by 9numba,Toss and Mdoovar has shaken up what was expected to be a boring January!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | DJ Maphorisa is a mood in this #TriggerDanceChallenge

The #triggerdancechallenge is gaining momentum in Mzansi
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’ TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I am in New York with my baby' — Dumisani Dlamini gushes over his daughter ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Mr Music on ‘starting from scratch’ after leaving ‘Idols SA’ TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gives Shaka Zulu production the thumbs up TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Khanyi Mbau talks about starting a family, her love for partner Kudzai Mushonga ...
'Malema's testimony demonstrates that he endorses violence': AfriForum vs EFF ...