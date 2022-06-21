WATCH | Lupita Nyong'o gets 'cute' dancing to Moonchild's latest single
Moonchild Sanelly is celebrating another international cosigning after Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong'o shared a video dancing to her latest single Cute.
The singer who recently had American drag star Ru Paul share news of her album Phases was beaming with pride to see Lupita jamming to her tune.
She shared the video with the caption: “Omg Yasss baddie Lupita Nyongo getting cute! Hot girls get cute all summer.”
Sanelisiwe Twisha, popularly known as Moonchild, released her long-awaited 19-track album on June 10 after the release of her single Cute, featuring UK star Trillary Banks.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the inspiration about the track, she said: “The song is about bad boss b*tches with big d*ck energy who look fly while they're running their shit. We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f**k s**t up!”
Trillary said she was excited about the collaboration and to meet the SA-born star in person and share the spotlight with her while touring the UK together.
“Recording the track was a cool, fun experience. I love the Two Inch Punch production. Meeting Moon in person was also great. We were able to go to a gig and vibe at the studio,” Trillary said.
