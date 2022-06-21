WATCH | Lupita Nyong'o gets 'cute' dancing to Moonchild's latest single

Sanelisiwe Twisha, popularly known as Moonchild, released her long-awaited 19-track album on June 10 after the release of her single Cute, featuring UK star Trillary Banks.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the inspiration about the track, she said: “The song is about bad boss b*tches with big d*ck energy who look fly while they're running their shit. We can be cute, so our power might look unthreatening, but don't be fooled, we’re powerful and we're here to f**k s**t up!”

Trillary said she was excited about the collaboration and to meet the SA-born star in person and share the spotlight with her while touring the UK together.

“Recording the track was a cool, fun experience. I love the Two Inch Punch production. Meeting Moon in person was also great. We were able to go to a gig and vibe at the studio,” Trillary said.