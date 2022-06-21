'Yizo Yizo' star Innocent Masuku opens up about drug abuse and his regrets
Innocent Masuku has cautioned the youth against using and abusing drugs.
The actor who was popularly known for his role as Bobo on Yizo Yizo and Bakstina on Tshisa shared his story on the EFF's Twitter page in commemoration of Youth Month, speaking of the opportunities he lost due to drugs and being among the “lucky few to have survived”.
“Be careful of the choices you make. It’s amazing how time flies. Sometimes, the choices you make can cost you many opportunities.
“When I got into the [acting] industry ... I got tempted and got involved in drugs and I regret losing so many opportunities. I lost so many good friends.”
The actor said he feels like he got a second chance recovering from his addiction and hoped the youth could learn from his mistakes and avoid finding themselves in situation similar to his.
Watch the video below:
“There is no solution to unemployment in alcohol, there is no solution to poverty in drugs, you’re worsening your situation” -CIC @Julius_S_Malema— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 15, 2022
Bobo advices the Youth to be careful of the friends they keep and the choices they because it affects their lives#EFFJune16 pic.twitter.com/3ysPWGXcnH
Actor Paul Malia shared an image he took several years ago alongside the actor, recalling his time working with Innocent and how he hoped to one day see him on the small screen and theatre stages again expressing his talent.
“Inspiring words from the man. Loved working with Innocent, always friendly. He used to call me 'Paul Of Them All'. Thanks @EFFSouthAfrica for this. I pray we get to see him on our screens & stages again soon. Very talented & humble man.” he wrote.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Inspiring words from the man. Loved working with Innocent, always friendly. He used call me "Paul Of Them All".— Paul Maila 🇿🇦 (@ItsPaulMaila) June 15, 2022
Thanks @EFFSouthAfrica for this ❤️.
I pray we get to see him on our screens & stages again soon. Very talented & humble man. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bTY48WjzE0
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.