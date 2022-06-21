'Yizo Yizo' star Innocent Masuku opens up about drug abuse and his regrets

Innocent Masuku has cautioned the youth against using and abusing drugs.

The actor who was popularly known for his role as Bobo on Yizo Yizo and Bakstina on Tshisa shared his story on the EFF's Twitter page in commemoration of Youth Month, speaking of the opportunities he lost due to drugs and being among the “lucky few to have survived”.

“Be careful of the choices you make. It’s amazing how time flies. Sometimes, the choices you make can cost you many opportunities.