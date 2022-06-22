Fans convinced Beyoncé 'channelled Brenda Fassie' with new single
Local social media users are convinced Beyoncé took inspiration from the late SA music icon Brenda Fassie for the cover and sound of her latest single Break My Soul.
Bey this week dropped the first single off her upcoming studio albumRenaissance.
Some tweeps took to the TL to compare the single to Brenda Fassie's Ngiyakusaba from her I Am not A Bad Girl album, suggesting their songs sound similar.
“Is she channelling Brenda Fassie? #BreakMySou” wrote one local Twitter user.
“Whatever B is releasing this year print/TV/music is inspired by the pop culture of the 1980s. First it was Beyoncé's homage to Bianca Jagger arriving on a horse at Studio 54. Now it's the cover of her single Break My Soul inspired by our own Brenda Fassie,” wrote another.
Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions to the single:
Is she channelling Brenda Fassie? #BreakMySoul #beyonceisBACK pic.twitter.com/oRPNfzU9om— Bhulangwe (@lukhanyoNakho) June 21, 2022
Someone from South Africa sat and thought comparing Beyoncé’s new hit to Brenda fassie’s music will somehow downgrade or bring shame to Beyoncé. Y’all try so hard to prove Beyoncé ain’t the greatest, you go as far as bringing your own people down and shitting on their faces.— Bonginkosi_M (@Bonginkocy_m) June 21, 2022
🤔🤔 This new Beyonce song is giving me Brenda Fassie vibes mahn!! Ha ke sure... 😅 pic.twitter.com/9QJwT1qReG— Vusi❤️ (@vusi_goniwe) June 21, 2022
Whatever B is releasing this year print/TV/music is inspired by the pop culture of the 80s.1st it was Beyonce's cover homage to Bianca Jagger arriving in a horse@ Studio 56 now it's the cover of her single #BREAKMYSOUL inspired by our own Brenda Fassie #beyonceisBACK #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/XivQqC3k2F— Graduate Ye Groove (@Aya_Makuzeni) June 21, 2022
Beyoncé́'s album has had tongues wagging on social media since its release.
Her fans have been breaking down her lyrics to try to understand their queen.
“Now I just fell in love and I just quit my job. I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard. Work by nine, then off past five. And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night”. Beyoncé́ sings in the first verse of the single.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.