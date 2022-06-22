Fans convinced Beyoncé 'channelled Brenda Fassie' with new single

Local social media users are convinced Beyoncé took inspiration from the late SA music icon Brenda Fassie for the cover and sound of her latest single Break My Soul.

Bey this week dropped the first single off her upcoming studio albumRenaissance.

Some tweeps took to the TL to compare the single to Brenda Fassie's Ngiyakusaba from her I Am not A Bad Girl album, suggesting their songs sound similar.

“Is she channelling Brenda Fassie? #BreakMySou” wrote one local Twitter user.

“Whatever B is releasing this year print/TV/music is inspired by the pop culture of the 1980s. First it was Beyoncé's homage to Bianca Jagger arriving on a horse at Studio 54. Now it's the cover of her single Break My Soul inspired by our own Brenda Fassie,” wrote another.

Here's a glimpse into some of the reactions to the single: