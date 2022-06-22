Here’s why Pearl Modiadie won’t be having another little one soon

Media personality Pearl Modiadie has revealed one of the reasons she's reluctant to have baby number two, saying she can't seem to forget the awful memory of having an epidural needle sting her.

The mother of one took to Twitter during the week to share her thoughts on the local anaesthetic often used during childbirth. More than two years after she gave birth to her son Lewatle, Pearl shared she couldn't get over the “trauma of the epidural needle insertion”.

The memory seems to have been brought up by watching her birth video.

“Almost two years in and I still can’t get over the trauma of the epidural needle insertion. The feeling afterwards makes up for it, but I can feel it all over again when I watch my birth video. Issa lot mate!”