Here’s why Pearl Modiadie won’t be having another little one soon
Media personality Pearl Modiadie has revealed one of the reasons she's reluctant to have baby number two, saying she can't seem to forget the awful memory of having an epidural needle sting her.
The mother of one took to Twitter during the week to share her thoughts on the local anaesthetic often used during childbirth. More than two years after she gave birth to her son Lewatle, Pearl shared she couldn't get over the “trauma of the epidural needle insertion”.
The memory seems to have been brought up by watching her birth video.
“Almost two years in and I still can’t get over the trauma of the epidural needle insertion. The feeling afterwards makes up for it, but I can feel it all over again when I watch my birth video. Issa lot mate!”
Almost 2 years in and I still can’t get over the trauma of the epidural needle insertion😖. The feeling afterwards makes up for it, but I can feel it all over again when I watch my birth video. Issa lot mate! #randomthought— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) June 20, 2022
The conversation about giving birth unmedicated versus epidural or other forms of medication continued in the comment section as people shared their views.
Many of Pearl's female fans agreed they haven't been the same since they gave birth, with some mothers testifying to suffering from back pain since they gave birth.
“I don't remember having intense pain. I did, however, get a numbing gel first. So this could be why. I just felt a sting and then a burning sensation through my legs until I couldn't feel anything at all. But I do get a lot of backaches. My baby is 10-years-old,” one tweep said.
“I'm 48 this year and I have chronic backpain because of epidural. Had I known, I would have endured the pain rather than taking epidural. I regret,” said another tweep.
Pearl admitted she also struggles with back pain since becoming a mommy.
I need an intense back rub from time to time! The struggle is definitely real.— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) June 20, 2022
Healthline reported that according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists, there’s no credible evidence that having an epidural will lead to permanent back pain. They said even people who don’t get epidurals may experience back pain after labour and delivery.
Nonetheless, Pearl is certain she won't be going the epidural route again and thinks she'll only consider having a second baby once she forgets the pain of the epidural needle entering her body.
See the tweets below:
When I eventually forget all about this experience MaKhumalo 🫣😅— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) June 20, 2022
Tshepiso 😭— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) June 20, 2022
And having to sit still through all of that was the hardest, but then you think about what could possibly happen if you move so you just take it!
They lied when they said that mom’s eventually forget the pain!
Also, why 3 people? What were you doing? 😅
Great decision you’re making by getting the vasectomy because female contraceptives have the worst side effects 😖 ( story for another day) !!— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) June 20, 2022
Good on you and glad you witnessed that pain first hand ! Congrats on the marriage and babies 😇
