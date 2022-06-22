‘It’s been the worst 4 weeks of my life’ — Rosa Onious picking up the pieces after Jamie Bartlett’s death
It has been almost a month since Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious' happiness became sorrow.
Bartlett died on May 23 and his final send-off was at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on June 2.
His long-time girlfriend Rosa took to her Instagram to share a clip of the couple all loved up.
"Four weeks ago, my happiness was snatched away from me. It has been the worst four weeks of my life. It feels like an arrow went through my heart," she wrote.
The night before his death, Rosa accompanied Jamie on what turned out to be his last public appearance at the Lifestyle Brooklyn Club in Pretoria.
She took to her Instagram earlier this month to recall their last moments, penning a heartfelt Instagram post.
“What hurts the most is the fact that I will never be able to hold you, talk to you, hug you or kiss you like this ever again. It feels like my heart has been ripped out of my chest and it hurts so much,” she wrote.
Speaking at Bartlett's memorial service, Rosa said: “I have so much I need to talk to you about still. I am struggling to cope without you. Nothing makes sense any more. I am devastated and empty.
“Jamie and I loved to travel. We had plans this year to go places, business, but God had other plans. I'm angry, I'm sad, but I'm trying to understand there is a purpose for him wherever he is. A part of the house still smells like him and it's difficult."
