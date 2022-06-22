'It’s not really a great song' — Somizi gives his verdict on Beyoncé’s new single

“Then Beyoncé came and I was like no, this is not it. I wasn't feeling it, but I gave it another chance and played it for the second time. It felt different and again what I picked up from this song was that it is really not much of a great song, because for me, a hit most of the time catches you immediately, but sometimes other hits grow on you.

He said this was uncharted territory for him and Bey.

“I was like I've been here with Beyoncé where she releases a song and I don't like it, but I know where her power and strength is. Beyoncé is not the type of vocalist that would catch you based on her vocals. If Beyoncé was not a visual artist I don't think she would be as successful as she is.”