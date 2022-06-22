Netflix ‘Collision’ producer Tarina Patel is captain of her own ship

Tarina Patel is well on her way to becoming the best producer to come out of the African continent, an evolution of the woman first introduced to the screens as an actress and model.

It might have seemed she disappeared entirely from showbiz, but Tarina has been working hard behind the scenes as a producer, and her passion and energy when describing her latest film, Collision, now streaming on Netflix is telling of how much at ease she is with finding her niche as a storyteller.

“The film is a political thriller. But more than a film and something to entertain you on a cold winter night, it is an important story. It's a South African story. It's a story and reality that we live, that has a global impact. It is an important story because we know our realities, the past, present, we know it painfully well.

"The point of the story is to embrace it as South Africans because we live it. We should no longer hide behind a façade of what we want to project. I think in embracing and being aware, I'm bringing light to reality. I want you to be aware of the realities of our life and being aware is going to stimulate conversation. I want people to talk about the realities we live. I hope in discussing we are institutionalising change.”