‘To those who are defending me, please rest now’ — DJ Zinhle is over trending on Twitter

DJ Zinhle has been trended for three days on Twitter, but has told her followers to stop defending her from trolls.

Zinhle had the streets in meltdown mode recently after she sent a Father's Day message to her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, rapper AKA. While some defended her, others questioned why she was posting AKA while in a relationship with Murdah Bongz.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the businesswoman and mother of two said there was no point in engaging with trolls.

"To those who are defending me, please rest now. It’s really okay. Whatever happens I’ll still have two baby daddies, so basically there’s no point," she tweeted.