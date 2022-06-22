Trevor Noah unimpressed with Kim K’s Marilyn Monroe dress stunt
Trevor Noah has weighed in on Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala in May this year.
This after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star denied damaging the fragile dress.
In a recent episode of The Daily Show, the comedian and presenter said the reality star had "poor judgment" and could have chosen to wear anything else at event.
“The Marilyn Monroe dress is a one-of-a-kind piece of American history,” he said.
“The Met Gala happens every year. People dress like hamburgers there. You could have worn anything else,”
Watch video below:
In an interview, Kim defended her action, saying she only wore the dress for a few minutes.
“I respect Marilyn. I understand how much this dress means to American history and with the Met theme being American, I thought what is more American than Marilyn Monroe singing ‘Happy birthday’ to the president of the United States.
“It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on at the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs. I probably had it on for three minutes, four minutes, and then I changed at the top of the stairs.” she said.
