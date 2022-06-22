Trevor Noah unimpressed with Kim K’s Marilyn Monroe dress stunt

Trevor Noah has weighed in on Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress at the Met Gala in May this year.

This after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star denied damaging the fragile dress.

In a recent episode of The Daily Show, the comedian and presenter said the reality star had "poor judgment" and could have chosen to wear anything else at event.

“The Marilyn Monroe dress is a one-of-a-kind piece of American history,” he said.

“The Met Gala happens every year. People dress like hamburgers there. You could have worn anything else,”

Watch video below: