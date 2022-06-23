'Never too late' — Tshedi Mholo goes back to school
Former Malaika star Matshediso “Tshedi” Mholo is back in the classroom furthering her studies.
The singer enrolled to study a music business short learning programme at Boston City Campus in Johannesburg.
Taking to her Instagram timeline, she revealed that the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) is funding her studies.
“Knowledge is power! It's never too late. Wish me luck,” she wrote.
Several celebrities have prioritised their studies despite their success.
In early February, Oskido revealed he had enrolled at the University of Pretoria to study project management with the intention of better managing his goals and career.
“I like challenging myself. It's cool for us to educate ourselves. The world is open for anyone to learn anything. There's so much information that is accessible for us, even if you've got basic education. The world has become one village. If you want anything you go on the internet, you find it,” he told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview.
Veteran TV and Lesedi FM presenter Seipati “Twasa” Seoke told TshisaLIVE after obtaining her postgraduate diploma in business management from the Gordon Institute of Business Science she is looking to get her master's degree.
“I needed to fix the narrative. I think the concept that you can make it without education is true, except the numbers don't add up. The numbers of people that make it without education as opposed to numbers that make it with an education. The disparity is too glaring.
“The fact that we had the fortune and the grace to make it having dropped out of school doesn't make it OK. And the reality is access to opportunities require a qualification or that you prove you can deliver at whatever level.”
There is something powerful about making a decision, being willing to sacrifice and walk by faith. New dimensions of...Posted by Twasa Online on Thursday, June 9, 2022
