'Never too late' — Tshedi Mholo goes back to school

Veteran TV and Lesedi FM presenter Seipati “Twasa” Seoke told TshisaLIVE after obtaining her postgraduate diploma in business management from the Gordon Institute of Business Science she is looking to get her master's degree.

“I needed to fix the narrative. I think the concept that you can make it without education is true, except the numbers don't add up. The numbers of people that make it without education as opposed to numbers that make it with an education. The disparity is too glaring.

“The fact that we had the fortune and the grace to make it having dropped out of school doesn't make it OK. And the reality is access to opportunities require a qualification or that you prove you can deliver at whatever level.”