'PTA has been carrying RAP for a while' — Priddy Ugly on SA hip hop
Priddy Ugly feels artists and hip hop support from the city of Pretoria have played a pivotal role in the rap culture.
The rapper took to his timeline on Wednesday sharing his views in a series of Twitter posts.
“As a community PTA has been carrying RAP for a while, the artists and the supporters, big up yourselves.” he wrote.
Priddy Ugly is one of the most celebrated rappers in Mzansi with an impressive number of fans.
The rapper has also been vocal about his confidence in his rapping skills.
Reacting to Duncan's sketchy response to him saying he can take on any rapper in hip hop, Priddy Ugly stood his ground.
“If me stating the fearlessness of the belief I have in my pen, can make an artist of his calibre feel like he needs to assert his belief in his skill. That's the energy,” he wrote.
Bontle Modiselle, the rapper's wife, has also spoken of Priddy Ugly's skills and impact on Mzansi's hip hop scene.
“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.
“And of course I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope. His pen is undeniable. Man ... Stop playing!” she wrote in another Tweet.
