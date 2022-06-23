×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'PTA has been carrying RAP for a while' — Priddy Ugly on SA hip hop

23 June 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Priddy Ugly on artists and supporters on Mzansi.
Priddy Ugly on artists and supporters on Mzansi.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Priddy Ugly feels artists and hip hop support from the city of Pretoria have played a pivotal role in the rap culture.

The rapper took to his timeline on Wednesday sharing his views in a series of Twitter posts.

As a community PTA has been carrying RAP for a while, the artists and the supporters, big up yourselves.” he wrote.

Priddy Ugly is one of the most celebrated rappers in Mzansi with an impressive number of fans.

The rapper has also been vocal about his confidence in his rapping skills.

Reacting to Duncan's sketchy response to him saying he can take on any rapper in hip hop, Priddy Ugly stood his ground.

“If me stating the fearlessness of the belief I have in my pen, can make an artist of his calibre feel like he needs to assert his belief in his skill. That's the energy,” he wrote.

Bontle Modiselle, the rapper's wife, has also spoken of Priddy Ugly's skills and impact on Mzansi's hip hop scene.

“I actually can’t believe how underrated, undervalued and overlooked my husband is. In RAPS? Are you kidding me?” she tweeted.

“And of course I’ll go hard for him, but don’t let basic thinking have you assume it’s because of any obligation. He’s f**king dope. His pen is undeniable. Man ... Stop playing!” she wrote in another Tweet.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Tweeps react to A-Reece’s abrupt end to Cotton Fest performance

"You can tell A-Reece was disappointed after they cut him off like that," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Emtee celebrates 'Hip Hop Artist of the Year' win at Global Music Awards Africa 2022

"Can't keep a good man down."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Rapper turned pastor Selwyn talks about being unbothered with fame

Rapper Selwyn “Mr Selwyn” Ngwenya, who is now an ordained Apostolic pastor, says he is no ordinary man of the cloth.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Unathi Nkayi on her deleted post with royals: 'I see how much it hurt people' TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Dr Musa pleads with Liesl to allow him to retire and be a ‘house husband’ TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I want to see my sister's children' — Mshoza’s sister Thandi Maswanganyi TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Ciara and Stefflon Don do the ‘Umlando’ challenge TshisaLIVE
  5. Mr Music on ‘starting from scratch’ after leaving ‘Idols SA’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA
Zondo visibly relieved as final state capture report is handed over to Ramaphosa