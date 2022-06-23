SNAPS | Eva Modika strips down to flaunt her R65k new hourglass figure

Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika showed off her new banging bod in a naked photo shoot.

After revealing she travelled to Turkey in April to get a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction worth R65,000, the reality TV star has shared images that cover only her private parts.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after her procedure, Eva said she was already feeling more confident as she no longer has to rely on Photoshop and filters to look like a “doll”.

“I had been planning to do the procedure for some time ... the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she said.

See the pictures below: