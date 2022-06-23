×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Eva Modika strips down to flaunt her R65k new hourglass figure

23 June 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Diamond and Doll's star Eva Modika stuns in her new body.
Image: Instagram/ Eva Modika

Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika showed off her new banging bod in a naked photo shoot. 

After revealing she travelled to Turkey in April to get a Brazilian butt lift and liposuction worth R65,000, the reality TV star has shared images that cover only her private parts.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after her procedure, Eva said she was already feeling more confident as she no longer has to rely on Photoshop and filters to look like a “doll”.

“I had been planning to do the procedure for some time ... the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she said. 

See the pictures below:

Before the procedure, Eva said she purposely gained weight after the doctor told her she did not have enough fat. 

This was the star's second attempt at achieving the 'hourglass figure' with the procedure.

In 2020 Eva got her first liposuction in SA, but it was botched and she got fibrosis and a lump from it.

“The experience at the hospital in Turkey has been amazing, the aftercare is superior. They literally check up on you every hour. I can walk around the hospital; the nurses help with breathing exercises and other techniques to help me recover fast. I love it here. Before I was alone at home and was assisted by my sisters who cooked and took care of me.”

