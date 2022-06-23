'Speedy recovery humans' — Toya Delazy sends her love to the Afghan people after earthquake

Musician Toya Delazy has extended her well wishes to Afghans after two of the country's provinces were hit by an earthquake.

According to reports from Reuters the death toll in Afghanistan has now reached 1,000 and is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the musician and mother of one said she wasn't expecting the earthquake to have such a deadly outcome.

“The earthquake in Afghanistan is historically the lowest possible strength ever recorded to yield so many deaths. Speedy recovery humans,” she tweeted.

Afghan cricketer and former captain of the national team Rashid Khan tweeted that he would assist with relief efforts.